MLA's son among 7 killed in major accident in Bengaluru's Koramangala

Seven persons, including the son of a Congress MLA, were killed in a road accident that occured in the early hours of Tuesday in Bengluru's Koramangala.

The police said that the SUV, being driven by one of the deceased, was crushed after the driver lost control, hit a pole and then rammed into a building near Mangala Convention Hall. Among those killed is Karuna Sagar, the son of Hosur Congress MLA Prakash.

A local resident told DH that he heard a loud noise and rushed out to find that the SUV had crashed. Residents doused the fire emanating from the car.

While one person was injured, the bodies of the others who died were decapitated. The hurt person was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Karnataka: Seven people killed in a car accident in Koramangala area of Bengaluru in the wee hours of Tuesday, as per Adugodi Police Station pic.twitter.com/GTcob09pG4 — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

Adugodi traffic police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to St John's Hospital mortuary for an autopsy.

It is believed that none of them were wearing seat belts and hence airbags weren't deployed. The overspeeding SUV lost its tyres before the crash.

The police have taken up the case suo motu and are investigating.

Check out DH's latest videos: