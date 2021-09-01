Model-cum-businesswoman, doctor arrested in drugs case

A 29-year-old model-cum-businesswoman was arrested on Tuesday, a day after police raided her Rajajinagar home in a drugs case. A 35-year-old doctor has also been apprehended in the same case.

Govindapura police said that they found cannabis during the raid on Sonia Agarwal's home and arrested her after questioning. Her statement led to the arrest of Dr Dileep Ravi Naidu, a resident of Indiranagar.

The pair was subjected to medical tests and the results have confirmed drug consumption, police said, adding that contraband were also found in Naidu's house. A court has remanded both of them in police custody for further questioning.

Besides Agarwal's residence, police had raided two homes in Benson Town and Banashankari on Monday on the suspicion that they had been in regular touch with a Nigerian drug peddler named Thomas Anagaha Kalu.

The 47-year-old African was arrested in the second week of August for peddling drugs, and found in possession of ecstasy pills worth Rs 15 lakh.

The other two persons raided on Monday have been issued notices to appear for questioning, police said.