Model, DJ, businesswoman raided in drugs case

S D Sharanappa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said illicit drugs in commercial quantities were found in each house

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 31 2021, 00:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2021, 03:29 ist
The Benson Town residence of disc jockey Vachan Chinnappa (inset). Credit: DH Photo

A female fashion model, a disc jockey and the owner of a cosmetics company were raided by the police on Monday as part of an investigation into a drugs racket. 

The model was eventually detained, and the police are in the process of arresting her.  The other people are said to have gone absconding after the raids. 

Police said they raided model Bharath’s house in Banashankari, disc jockey Vachan Chinnappa’s home in Benson Town and cosmetics industrialist Sonia Agarwal’s residence in Rajajinagar after obtaining search warrants from the court. 

S D Sharanappa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said illicit drugs in commercial quantities were found in each house. 

The raids — conducted by three special teams each headed by a police inspector — began in the morning and went on until late afternoon. Police also seized other valuables during the raids and are verifying them. 

A senior police officer said the raids followed the arrest on August 12 of a suspected Nigerian drug peddler, Thomas Anagaha Kalu, 47. Ecstasy pills worth Rs 15 lakh were recovered from Kalu’s possession, the officer said and added that based on his interrogation, they were investigating the case further. 

