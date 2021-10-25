NIA arrests Bengaluru man in Islamic State conspiracy case

The NIA has arrested an alleged Islamic State terrorist for allegedly radicalising and recruiting gullible Muslims and sending them to Syria to join ISIS, an official said on Sunday.

Muhammad Tauqir Mahmood (33) of Bengaluru was arrested on Saturday, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case was registered under Sections of the IPC, the UA (P) Act against Mahmood, Zuhab Hameed, Irfan Nasir and Mohd Shihab for having affiliation with the banned terrorist organisations ISIS/ISIL/Daesh, the official said.

During investigation, the NIA had earlier arrested two accused -- Ahamed Abdul Cader and Irfan Nasir, who were charge-sheeted in April, the NIA official said.

Mahmood, in association with co-accused persons, had raised funds, radicalised and recruited gullible Muslim youth of a Quran Circle group and illegally sent them to Syria to join ISIS, the official said.

In 2013, Mahmood, along with his associates, had also visited Syria illegally to liaise with the ISIS leadership and offered support from Indian Muslims, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

