Police nab two transgenders for robbing motorists

An unidentified gang attacked two motorists and robbed their valuables in Ramamurthy Nagar on Thursday night. Following a tip off, the police swung into action and arrested two transgenders. Efforts are on to nab the others.

The victims have been identified as Suman and Shankar, residents of Kasturi Nagar. They hail from Uttar Pradesh and are employed in a private marketing company near Tin Factory.

The Ramamurthy Nagar police were alerted about the incident, and based on the details provided by the injured, the two transgenders were nabbed immediately.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they would target lone walkers and motorists, especially those who hail from other states, and rob them of their valuables to make quick money.