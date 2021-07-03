Policewomen chase down suspected chain snatchers

Policewomen chased down two scooter-borne men believed to be involved in a series of chain snatchings last month.
Renuka P and Geetha Tatti, women sub-inspectors at the Malleswaram police station, were on patrol duty at 8th Cross around 7.30 am on Thursday when two men riding a scooter caught their attention.
The men appeared anxious. Seeing the cops, they stopped suddenly and took a U-turn. The policewomen suspected something fishy and decided to chase the riders. They eventually managed to catch the riders.
An investigation revealed that the riders had been caught on surveillance camera committing chain-snatchings in a few areas of North Bengaluru on June 2 and 4. Police recovered 223 grams of gold jewellery and three two-wheelers that the duo had allegedly stolen from different parts of the city.
Police gave their names as Ibrahim Pasha, 32, of Goripalya, Azar Pasha, 29, of Shivajinagar. Police said Ibrahim's criminal record went back at least 13 years and he had 16 different cases while Azar was involved in three cases.
In all, police said they solved 11 cases with the duo's arrest.
