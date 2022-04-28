Private firm employee accused of Bescom fraud

A 24-year-old employee of a private firm contracted to Bescom allegedly stole Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 due to the power supply utility.
The extent of Yeshwantpur resident Srinivas K’s fraud is yet to be fully determined. Srinivas is an outsourced Bescom employee.
According to the complaint filed with the DJ Halli police by Y Prabhakar, assistant executive engineer with Kaval Byrasandra, Srinivas joined Bescom through a private outsourcing agency in November 2019. He was assigned the task of maintaining pre-paid metres of temporary electricity connections in the Kaval Byrasandra sub-division.
Bescom recently received complaints against Srinivas from consumers who accused him of issuing fake receipts after collecting their electricity payment. An internal probe confirmed his fraud. Officials obtained three fake receipts that Srinivas had issued since September 2021.
Check out latest DH videos here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Google to now take phone number removal requests
Strong suit: Business booms for Indian tailor in Russia
Earth's degraded land at 'breaking point': UN expert
UP official made to serve mid-day meal over RTI delay
Fed up over poor performance, man sets Ola bike on fire
What Musk's past tweets say about Twitter's next owner
In Pics | The largest buyouts in history
Ditch the guilt! Peanut butter is good for you