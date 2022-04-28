Private firm employee accused of Bescom fraud

A 24-year-old employee of a private firm contracted to Bescom allegedly stole Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 due to the power supply utility.

The extent of Yeshwantpur resident Srinivas K’s fraud is yet to be fully determined. Srinivas is an outsourced Bescom employee.

According to the complaint filed with the DJ Halli police by Y Prabhakar, assistant executive engineer with Kaval Byrasandra, Srinivas joined Bescom through a private outsourcing agency in November 2019. He was assigned the task of maintaining pre-paid metres of temporary electricity connections in the Kaval Byrasandra sub-division.

Bescom recently received complaints against Srinivas from consumers who accused him of issuing fake receipts after collecting their electricity payment. An internal probe confirmed his fraud. Officials obtained three fake receipts that Srinivas had issued since September 2021.

