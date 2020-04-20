Robbers strip guard, steal dozens of scotch bottles from shuttered bar

A gang of three stole dozens of alcohol bottles from a bar after threatening the guard at knifepoint and stripping him. The bar is located just a stone’s throw away from the Byatarayanapura police station on Mysuru Road in western Bengaluru.

The robbery occurred at NS Garden Bar and Restaurant in Bapuji Nagar around 1 am on April 10. While the bar was shuttered in the wake of the ongoing lockdown, the owner, Shivalingaiah L, 78, had appointed a guard to watch the premises as many alcohol bottles were kept inside.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

Around 6 am, the guard, Chandrappa, called the owner, saying he had heard some noise in the bar around midnight but couldn’t do anything as the building was locked. The noise stopped after a while. Out of curiosity, he decided to dig out the truth and climbed the terrace from an adjoining building. He was shocked to see the terrace grille cut down.

The owner quickly arrived at the bar and found out that robbers entered from the terrace and stole dozens of scotch whisky bottles kept in a showcase near the cash counter. The owner also called the police. A police investigation added a twist in the tale. Police grilled Chandrappa and he confessed that the robbers had attacked him. The guard said the robbers were armed and carried a gunny sack. Upon seeing him, they threatened him with a dagger and stripped him. They quickly filled the sack with scotch bottles and went away. But they returned after some time and stole some more bottles.

A police officer said that Chandrappa got scared after seeing the dagger. “He could have called us after the gang stole the first time and went away. He claims that he didn’t have a mobile phone and scared to death,” the officer said.

While the police have opened a case, the bar owner hasn’t yet specified the number of bottles stolen. The owner told the police that he would quantify the loss only after checking the stock.

Police have found leads about the robbers. Surveillance cameras at the bar show three men going into the bar and coming out with a gunny sack. “They seem to be habitual offenders. We have some leads and we’ll track them down soon,” the officer said.