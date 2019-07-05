Rowdy attacks cop; shot at

Police shot a rowdy sheeter who attacked the team of cops in a bid to escape on Thursday afternoon in Gangondanahalli.

The rowdy sheeter –Srinivas alias Seena (28)- has been on the run since he murdered a mechanic Ganesh in Malleshwaram on June 17. Seena has three murder, three attempts to murder and robbery cases in his name in several police stations.

Seena and his associates followed Ganesh on a bike on June 17 and attacked him. They also attacked a shopkeeper who witnessed the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) N Shashikumar said two police teams were formed to capture the accused. They got information that Seena was in Gangondanahalli and rushed to arrest him.

Seena attacked constable Suneel with a knife in a bid to escape. The inspector fired in the air and asked him to surrender, but Seena continued the attack. The inspector shot Seena’s right leg in self-defence and arrested him.