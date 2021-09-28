Rowdy who attacked cop to escape shot

Police on Monday shot at a rowdy, accused of murdering his rival near the Bangalore Football Stadium, when he attacked a head constable.

Stalin, a resident of Old Bagalur Layout near KG Halli, was accused of being involved in the murder of Aravind alias Lee, a local football player and also a rowdy who was killed inside the stadium last week.

Ashoknagar police arrested Stalin a few days ago and took him into their custody, while one more accused involved in the case remained at large.

During interrogation, Stalin told police he would show them the whereabouts of his associate.

On the way, around 8.15 am, Stalin asked the team of policemen accompanying him to stop the vehicle near the Christian cemetery on Bannerghatta Road. When they got down from the vehicle, he took a stone from the roadside and hit head constable Mahesh who was holding him and tried to flee the spot.

Police inspector Mallesh Bolettin asked Stalin to stop attacking the police and fired a warning shot in the air. When Stalin continued assaulting Mahesh, Bolettin fired him below the kneecap. Stalin collapsed and was taken to hospital.

Stalin and his associate killed Aravind on September 12.