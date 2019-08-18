Rs 44L worth of red sanders seized from warehouse

A policeman single-handedly seized 550 kg of red sanders worth Rs 44 lakh from a scrap warehouse in western Bengaluru on Friday night. An 18-year old man guarding the precious wood was arrested but two of his associates managed to escape.

Acting on a tip-off, Santosh G, a sub-inspector at the Chandra Layout police station, raided the warehouse in Vinayaka Layout near Nayandahalli and saw three men guarding the warehouse. He managed to nab one of them and seize 17 pieces of red sanders.

Police have opened a case under sections of the Karnataka Forest Act and are making efforts to track down the two elusive suspects.