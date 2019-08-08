Security guard falls to death

A 20-year-old security guard was killed on Tuesday as he slipped from the fifth floor of a residential apartment and plunged to the ground.

Deceased Yuvraj Acharya was working at KMR Nest situated in Kaggadasapura.

Yuvraj was asked to supervise the repair of the lift. In the process, he got stuck in the fifth floor of the apartment, police said.

There was a small gap adjacent to the lift well, left for light and ventilation, covered with a foam sheet.

Yuvraj, while trying to open the lift’s door, stepped on the sheet and plunged down to the ground from a height of 55 feet. The residents who heard a thud and gathered rushed him to a nearby hospital. He was declared brought dead.

Durga Acharya, Yuvraj’s kin, in her complaint to the police, accused the building owner of negligence. According to Durga, the gap near the lift should have been covered with a mesh or grill but was covered with a sheet, which led to Yuvraj’s death.

Baiyappanahalli police filed a case and booked Nagraj Reddy, the building’s owner.