Shakti Kapoor's son arrested in Bengaluru for using drugs; gets bail

Bengaluru Police on Monday arrested Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor and 4 others for taking drugs at a party in a five-star hotel in the city.

Late Monday night, all five were given station bail and told to appear for questioning whenever needed, said Dr Bheemashankar S Guled, DCP (East).

Siddhanth, son of Shakti Kapoor and elder brother of actor Shraddha Kapoor, was detained late Sunday night by the Halasuru police from a bar at The Park hotel on M G Road.

The four others arrested are: Akhil Soni, 28, business manager of a private firm, Harjot Singh, 28, the operational head of a logistics startup, Hani Rafeeque, 25, digital marketer and Akhil, 23, freelance photographer. Siddhanth was the DJ for the party, police said.

The police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. A Subramanyeswara Rao, the additional commissioner of police (east), said police rushed to the spot around 12.45 am after receiving a tip-off from those who had attended the party.

“About 100 guests were attending the party. Our team managed to secure 35, while the others escaped,” he said.

The police are investigating who organised the party and the drugs, and will issue notices to the owner of the hotel, he said.

The search ended around 3 am following which 35 people, including 14 women, were subjected to medical tests. They were taken to Bowring Hospital in three minibuses. Thirty of the guests were let off as they tested negative.

“Our team also found a packet with seven MDMA ecstasy pills and a packet with less than 10 grams of ganja near a dustbin. Someone must have disposed of it when our men conducted a search at the hotel. We are verifying the CCTV camera footage,” Guled said.

The police have learnt that Siddhanth had come to Bengaluru on Sunday afternoon to DJ at the party. He was to attend another party in Goa after this event.