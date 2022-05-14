‘Small’ stabbing turns fatal as partners spar over EMI payment

A small incident of stabbing caused a man’s death as the knife cut a crucial nerve, causing excessive internal bleeding.

The incident took place in Kacharakanahalli, East Bengaluru, on Thursday.

Police were shocked at the death of Thanisandra resident Jayakumar, 31, because there was only a minor injury on his chest. Doctors, however, said the stabbing had cut a crucial nerve, leading to excessive internal bleeding and eventual death.

Jayakumar worked for a BPO company and lived with his wife.

The attacker was his friend Rahil, a hotel management graduate from Kacharakanahalli. The duo had decided to open a restaurant and taken a personal loan of Rs 19 lakh from a bank in the name of Jayakumar’s wife. The restaurant’s interior work was going on. Rahil was paying the EMIs but defaulted this month.

The friends met at Rahil’s flat on Thursday morning for partying. They later discussed future plans and how to grow the business. The trouble started around 2.30 pm when Jayakumar asked Rahil about the EMI payment. He warned that if EMI is not paid on time, they will land in trouble. An argument ensued and things became violent.

Rahil took a kitchen knife and stabbed Rahil in the left chest. Rahil’s flatmates intervened and stopped the fight. Since the injury was minor, both of them neglected it and dozed off in the living room.

But when they tried to wake up Jayakumar after an hour, there was no response from him. Around 5 pm, they took him to a hospital where doctors declared Jayakumar dead on arrival and called the police.

Banaswadi police inspector Santosh Kumar L and his team initially found it hard to believe that Jayakumar had died due to the stabbing and asked the doctors if the death was caused by something else. But doctors explained how the nerve had been cut, leading to the death.

Police detained Rahil and are questioning him. A case of murder has been registered against him.