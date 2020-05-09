Surge in violent crime after liquor ban goes

Within four days of the state government allowing the sale of liquor, six people were murdered over violence related to drinking, one died after consuming cheap liquor and another of excessive drinking.

The city, which had not reported a single death due to violence while the liquor ban in connection with the COVID-19 lockdown was in force, saw an average of two to three murders every day, more than 70 cases of assault and attempt to murder cases after the ban on liquor was lifted.

On Monday, the very day the ban was lifted, an argument between two friends having liquor escalated and allegedly resulted in the murder of one of them at Bagalagunte. In another incident, a 42-year-old man was beaten to death by his friend while they were partying in JB Nagar.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The following day, a 34-year-old man was killed by his friend during a drunken brawl in Kamakshipalya, while a 62-year-old man died after he allegedly consumed excess alcohol. He was found dead near his house in Vasanthnagar in central Bengaluru. Violence continued into Wednesday when two persons were found murdered in drunken brawls in separate incidents at Ramamurthynagar and RT Nagar.

A 30-year-old man was bludgeoned to death and another injured in a fight between three people over a trivial issue at the City Railway Station on Wednesday.

On Friday, a 33-year-old driver died after consuming cheap liquor at Ganagammanagudi police station limits.

A senior police officer said, “We did not expect so much violence. We will step up patrolling and also warn rowdies against indulging in violence. We will verify if these cases are due to consumption of alcohol or any other motives.”

Ravi Krishna Reddy, president of Karnataka Rashtra Samithi who had called for a liquor ban, said there was a misconception that excise duty is the major source of income to the state government. He said the government missed a good opportunity to ban liquor as many people had given up the habit. He claimed the government gave in to the liquor mafia.



