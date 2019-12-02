Teacher booked for beating 11-year-old student

The parents of an 11-year-old girl have accused her schoolteacher of beating her up over a trivial matter.

Geethashree, 38, said the teacher, Padma, hit her daughter on the right hand and the right shoulder, causing a welt on the skin.

When she went to the school to question the teacher, a group of instructors allegedly misbehaved with her and threatened her of dire consequences if she escalated the matter.

Geethashree took her daughter to a hospital for treatment and filed a complaint at the Basaveshwara Nagar police station, naming the teacher and the school management.

Teachers summoned

Police have booked Padma and three other teachers various the Juvenile Justice Act and for assault and criminal intimidation under the relevant sections of the IPC. The teachers have been summoned for questioning.