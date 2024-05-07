Home
Nomination process for last phase of Lok Sabha elections begins

Nomination process for the seventh and the last phase of Lok Sabha elections in which 57 seats will go for polls on June 1, began on Tuesday.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 05:58 IST
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 05:58 IST

Comments

New Delhi : Nomination process for the seventh and the last phase of Lok Sabha elections in which 57 seats will go for polls on June 1, began on Tuesday.

The key constituency of Varanasi represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha will also go for polls in the last phase.

The 57 parliamentary constituencies are spread over seven states and the union territory of Chandigarh.

The Election Commission issued a notification on behalf of the President starting the nomination process.

According to the notification, May 14 is the last date for making nominations, while May 15 has been appointed as the day for scrutiny of nominations.

Candidates can withdraw from electoral battle till May 17.

Published 07 May 2024, 05:58 IST
India NewsElection CommissionLok Sabha Elections 2024

