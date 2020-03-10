Techie assaulted by bouncers

A 31-year-old software engineer was beaten by the bouncers and other employees of a brewery at Sarjapura Road on Sunday.

According to a police complaint filed by B Dilip Kumar, a resident of Ramamurthy Nagar, he went to the restaurant along with his friend around 8 pm.

Kumar ordered food but found pieces of glass in it. He complained to the hotel staff, who served him fresh food.

A little later, he told them to turn on the fan, but the hotel management took offence and picked up a quarrel with Kumar and his friend. The bouncers abused Kumar and even assaulted him with a weapon.

Kumar lost no time in approaching the Bellandur police. He said the hotel owner did not manage the situation and his staff, and sought action them.

“After the complaint was filed, we analysed the CCTV footage. We called the pub owner, who gave us a statement that there was a quarrel between Kumar and the staff over payment of bills. After detailed interrogation and analysing the evidence, we will initiate necessary action,” a police officer said.