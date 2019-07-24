Techie files FIR against co after attempting suicide

A software engineer, who allegedly tried to end her life but was rushed to hospital in time, has filed a police complaint about workplace harassment.

In a complaint to the Marathahalli police on Monday, the 25-year-old woman claimed that senior staff had been “abusing me daily” for the past two years. She said she was so frustrated that she decided to take her own life but was saved in the nick of time. The company is located in Prestige Technology Park at Kadubeesanahalli, Southeast Bengaluru.

According to her, senior members of the management visited her in the hospital and promised to conduct an inquiry against people who harassed her and sack them. They also promised that the company would bear the cost of her treatment and asked her to rejoin after recovery.

The complainant said that when she rejoined the company, she found that no action had been taken against people who harassed her. The company also refused to pay her medical bills, she said, claiming that it amounts to cheating and harassment.

The police have opened a case of criminal breach of trust, criminal intimidation and cheating.