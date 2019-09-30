Three held for murdering Sudanese

KG Halli police have arrested three men for allegedly murdering a Sudanese national.

Monotok alias Krish (28) was stabbed to death near Shyampura railway gate on Friday. The motive is said to be a dispute over drug peddling.

Monotok was studying pharmacy in a private college and staying in a rented house in Hegde Nagar.

On Thursday night, he went out to meet his friends but some assailants stabbed him near the Shyampura railway gate and escaped. Passersby found him in a pool of blood and rushed him to the hospital. Later, using Monotok’s phone, they called his friend Eric Kamis Axinto to inform him about the incident.

The victim succumbed at the Bowring Hospital on Saturday. The accused are being interrogated.