Three illegal Bangla immigrants arrested in Marathahalli

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 22 2020, 01:30am ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2020, 02:47am ist

Police arrested an alleged illegal Bangladeshi immigrant, his wife and son from Thubarahalli lakebed near Munnekolala in southeastern Bengaluru on Tuesday. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefiled) M N Anucheth said the arrests were made on the basis of specific information. He identified the Bangladeshi nationals as Mohammed Lokman, 55, his wife Jasmin Begum, 45, and son Raasel, 22, who hail from Boresel village in Pirojpur district of Bangladesh. The officer said ID cards and birth certificates issued by Bangladeshi authorities had been seized from the three. 

Marathahalli police have booked them under the Foreigners Act. 

