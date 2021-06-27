Three more arrested in former corporator Rekha Kadiresh murder case

The West Division police arrested three more people for the murder of former corporator Rekha Kadiresh in the early hours of Saturday.

With the arrest of Stephen and Ajay — both aged 21 — and Purushottam, 22, all residents of Anjanappa Garden and surrounding areas, the number of people arrested in the case has risen to five.

The three have been taken into 14-day police custody. Based on information gathered from the trio, police raided many places in the city in an effort to nab a few others involved in the murder.

On Friday afternoon, police caught prime accused Peter and Surya following a shootout and are questioning Rekha’s husband’s older sister Mala, her son Arul and her daughter-in-law on suspicions that they are also involved in the murder.

Based on preliminary investigations, police have learnt that Stephen and Ajay guarded Peter and Surya, besides stopping people who tried to rescue Rekha. Purushottam turned away the CCTV cameras before the murder and watched the movement of Rekha’s pursuers and other local residents.

The five arrested are close to Rekha and her husband. With Stephen and Surya being her relatives, there could be multiple reasons for her murder. It is said Rekha did not approve of the way they worked. She had disputes with Peter over his garbage contract work and Mala had intentions to bring her daughter-in-law into politics.