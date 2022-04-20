Three vehicle lifters held in Bengaluru, 16 vehicles recovered 

Three vehicle lifters were arrested by the city police in two separate incidents and 16 stolen vehicles were recovered recently.

The Madivala police have arrested two vehicle lifters who were stealing vehicles using duplicate keys and have recovered around eight vehicles. The arrested are identified as Vinith Kumar and Mubarak.

Police zeroed in on the duo while investigating a vehicle theft registered on March 10. The duo had stolen a bike belonging to Devaraju, a CAR policeman residing in Adugodi. He had parked his bike bearing registration number KA 01/EE 1146 in front of the public toilet near the Silk Board flyover around 8.15 pm and went to relieve himself. He returned around 8.25 pm to find his vehicle stolen.

According to police, the duo used to steal the vehicles by breaking the locks and using duplicate keys. They used to sell the stolen vehicles without documents for a song. The duo had stolen vehicles from Madivala, Yelahanka and other areas.

In another case, the Kalasipalya police arrested a vehicle lifter and recovered eight stolen vehicles. The arrested has been identified as Imran.

According to police, Imran used to steal the two-wheelers by breaking the hand locks. He had stolen a bike bearing registration number KA-05-LD-3252 from Kalasipalya. The victim had parked his bike on JC Road and had gone to purchase a tarpaulin on March 23.

With Imran's arrest, the police have solved eight cases registered in different stations across the city.

