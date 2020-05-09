Trio attacks home guard with hockey stick

Three people, including a woman, attacked a 30-year-old home guard with a hockey stick in the Chandra Layout police station jurisdiction in West Bengaluru.

The trio — whose reason for attacking the guard was unknown — fled the scene fearing attack by locals. The injured man, Jagadeesh M, is a resident of Revamma Garden in Vinayaka Layout, Nayandahalli. He worked at the Nayandahalli metro station.

In his complaint, Jagadeesh said he reported for duty at 7 am on Wednesday and remained at work till 7 pm. As he crossed the railway gate in Metro Layout, at 7.15 pm, while on his way home, two youngsters and a girl riding triples on a scooter blocked his path. The woman pointed Jagadeesh to the youngsters.

The pillion rider got down and hit Jagadeesh on the head with the hockey stick. Jagadeesh, who sustained severe injuries, screamed. The attacker hit him one more time and the trio sped away on the scooter. Locals who saw a severely bleeding Jagadeesh rushed him to a private hospital. On learning about the incident, Hoysala patrolling staff went to the hospital and brought Jagadeesh to the

station.