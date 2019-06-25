Trio held at KIA with fake visas

The Kempegowda International Airport police nabbed three persons who flew down from Kuala Lumpur with fake visas.

Yaseen Mohammed (26) from Hyderabad, Patel Keyulkumar (29) from Ahmedabad and Gurpreet Singh (29) from Amritsar were arrested.

The trio left India for Malaysia on tourist visas. Later, they approached touts in Malaysia and Indonesia to get the tourist visas converted to employment visas, which failed, the police said.

Thereafter, they search for jobs and overstayed in Malaysia for some time before returning to India. Once again the three contacted a tout who managed to stamp their passports with Malaysian/Indonesian immigration seals.

At KIA immigration, officials checked their passports and found the fake visa stamps. They were booked under the Passports Act.