Two men strip, assault girl alone at Peenya home

Two men who allegedly stripped and assaulted a 20-year-old girl while she was alone at her Peenya residence on Monday are still on the loose.

The shocked victim’s mother lodged a police complaint claiming that the duo, who rode a bike, barged into the house and demanded money. The accused Arun and his friend Nusrat stay at a private college.

The victim, a second-year PUC student, was alone at home when her mother –a widow- went to fetch her son from school, a senior police officer said quoting the victim’s statement.

Arriving in a bike, the accused barged into the house and covered the ‘girl’s face and threatened to remove her clothes.

Telling her he would give a gold chain, he vandalised her house and disappeared. The shocked victim called her mother on the phone and narrated the incident. The mother filed a complaint with the police.

The mother said in her complaint that the accused had robbed Rs 1,500 from her son two weeks ago and had now targeted her daughter.

Police said the accused live in the neighbouring area but had run away after learning about the complaint against them. Efforts are on to nab them, police assured.