Woman ends life five months after marriage

A 23-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide just five months after marriage. Her husband and mother-in-law have been arrested for abetment to suicide.

Rabekala was found hanging from the ceiling bar at her home in Kodigehalli on Wednesday. Her father, Anthony Swamy, stated in a police complaint that his daughter’s in-laws informed him about the suicide. He rushed to their house and called the police.

Rabekala had married Raja, a driver, after courtship with the blessings of their families. Her father told the police that Raja and his mother Sundari “routinely harassed” her over trivial issues. The police booked Raja and his mother and arrested them.