Woman, friend ‘extort’ Rs 20L from lady professor

Two people extorted Rs 20 lakh from a woman professor at a private college, claiming that they had videos of her son in a compromising position with the daughter of one of the accused.

The police arrested Leena Kavitha (45) and her friend Pramod Kumar (42), both Malleswaram residents, following the professor’s complaint as she was unable to pay the extortion money any longer.

Demanded Rs 1 crore

The professor told the police that Leena called her on June 12 saying she had photos and videos of her daughter with her son taken in a lodge and demanded Rs 1 crore. Leena further threatened to release the pictures to the media and upload them on social media if the professor failed to pay.

When the professor met both the accused in a hotel, the duo revealed that the girl was pregnant and demanded more money for abortion and medical care.

Rape case

The professor finally agreed to pay Rs 20 lakh and gave three cheques which Leena encashed.

But the duo approached the professor again on September 8, demanding a further Rs 6 lakh and threatened to file a rape case if she refused.

On October 6, the accused went to the professor’s college where they threatened and abused her.

Preliminary investigations by Malleswaram police revealed that Leena’s 23-year-old daughter and the professor’s son, both students of bachelor degree, got in touch through a dating app in December last year.

Leena, who supplies housekeeping staff to private firms, learnt about her daughter’s love affair and the background of the boy’s family. She hatched a plan to extort money from the professor.

No photos found

Pramod, who started an IT firm a couple of years ago and piled up losses, joined Leena in the extortion bid.

The Malleswaram police said that they did not find any compromising photographs or videos. They are verifying if the girl was actually pregnant or that the accused had just concocted a story to trick the professor.