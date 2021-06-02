Catfight over 'improper' wearing of mask in Bengaluru

Woman hits walker with cane over 'wrong' mask-wearing

Residents told the police that Advaitha claimed to be an IAS officer

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 02 2021, 00:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2021, 08:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A woman claiming to be an IAS officer hit another woman with a cane saying she didn't wear the facemask properly, police said. 

The incident happened in upscale Sadashivanagar, North Bengaluru, on Tuesday morning and drew many passersby. 

Advaitha A, aged around 45 years, was walking her two dogs around 7 am when she came across another woman named Bhavana. Both of them live in Sadashivanagar. 

Advaitha scolded Bhavana for not wearing the facemask properly, leading to a heated argument. Advaitha then hit Bhavana with a cane that she was carrying. 

Bhavana's screams drew local residents, many of whom supported her and questioned the "policing" by Advaitha. 

Residents told the police that Advaitha claimed to be an IAS officer, but the cops have ruled it out, saying she's a homemaker. 

The residents called the police, and a Hoysala patrol car soon arrived at the scene. Police detained Advaitha along with the dogs. 

Bhavana subsequently filed a police complaint. Police registered a case of assaulted but let Advaitha go home. She has been instructed to appear for questioning whenever required. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Assault
face mask

What's Brewing

4 lakh street vendors absent from Karnataka's database

4 lakh street vendors absent from Karnataka's database

Palestinians' moment of unity, most pivotal in decades

Palestinians' moment of unity, most pivotal in decades

DH Toon | Centre issues notice to Alapan Bandyopadhyay

DH Toon | Centre issues notice to Alapan Bandyopadhyay

Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online

Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online

What is the cost of having a child in China?

What is the cost of having a child in China?

 