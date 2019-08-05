Youth drowns at M M Hills pond

A youth from Bengaluru, who had come to offer prayers at M M Hills, drowned while taking bath at a water source here on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Prabhu (23), a resident of Jayanagar, Bengaluru.

Prabhu, along with seven of his friends, had come to M M Hills. Before visiting the temple they had gone for a bath at the nearby dam. Prabhu got stuck in the silt and drowned in front of his friends.

None of them knew swimming and could not rescue Prabhu.

Swimmers from Hogenakkal were summoned and the body was retrieved.