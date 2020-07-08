BBMP-BWSSB coordination issues stump HSR Layout residents 

Spreading its deadly tentacles, the pandemic has left residents across the city extremely edgy. But even as the monsoon triggered flooding and dengue fears, a section of HSR Layout is shocked by a civic agency re-laying old drinking water pipelines contaminated with sewage.

It is a classic case of coordination issues between the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). This local problem finds its echo on streets across the city, ripped apart to lay and re-lay pipelines and to de-silt drains, an annual affair severely affected by Covid-19 this year.

On 15th B Main of HSR Layout Sector-3, BWSSB had dug up the road to lay an underground sewage line. That was in January, and residents hoped they would have to endure a few weeks of hardship. But then came another project, widening of the adjacent stormwater drain (rajakaluve). The residents were stumped, but felt once the two works were completed, they would finally be relieved.

But then, Covid-19 broke out, wreaking havoc with their plans. Work was halted for two months, as they struggled to even walk. Rains made it worse as slush and cesspools of stagnant water made the entire road a diseased, unmotorable mess.

Water tankers got stuck on wet mud. “People are crying for Cauvery water. Borewells had gone dry, and some had defunct pumps. To make it worse, the culvert on 22nd Cross that connects 15th B Main Road failed, causing sewage to overflow on to the road,” said a resident.

The water lines that were disconnected for drain work were contaminated. Residents asked BWSSB to replace the pipes as they feared the spread of water-borne diseases and sewage contamination. But the water board insisted that the damage was caused due to the BBMP’s failure, and the Palike had to pay Rs 5 lakh for a new feeder line.

BWSSB sent a letter to the Palike on June 26, but there was no response. When contacted, a Palike official said the water line was BWSSB’s problem and it cannot pay. Residents said the water board then decided to connect the same old pipe to a few houses on the street, despite protests.

“Before the area is flooded this year, BWSSB should use its emergency funds to replace the contaminated feeder line. The drain level now is higher than the plinth level, increasing flooding risk,” said Srinath M, a resident and civil engineer.