BDA picks 9 firms to build Shivaram Karanth Layout

Last year, the state government had approved the formation of the layout at an estimated cost of Rs 5,337 crore

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 24 2023, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2023, 02:21 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has completed the formalities of selecting construction firms to build its newest layout named after Kannada novelist and playwright K Shivaram Karanth. Considering the huge cost and challenges involved in land acquisition, this is likely to be the last layout that the BDA would develop.

Karanth Layout — which boasts proximity to the Kempegowda International Airport — is proposed to come up on 17 villages in North Bengaluru covering Harohalli, Avalahalli, Ramagondanahalli, Kempanahalli, Jarakabande Kaval, Doddabettahalli, Vaderahalli, Ganigarahalli, Kempapura etc.

While the layout was initially expected to be spread over 3,200 acres, the BDA may be able to acquire only 2,500 acres as buildings have come up in most places.

Last year, the state government had approved the formation of the layout at an estimated cost of Rs 5,337 crore. 

It’s learnt that the BDA has already issued a letter of acceptance (LOA) to nine construction firms who emerged as the lowest bidders for undertaking basic works across nine blocks of the layout. The work involves formation of sites, construction of roads, road side drains, cross drainage works, storm water drains, rainwater harvesting protection works including utilities such as water supply, UGD and electrical works.

Each firm has quoted anywhere between Rs 216 crore and Rs 280 crore. The firms will be responsible for creating infrastructure in different blocks. Sources said the work orders have not been issued yet.

Earlier this month, BDA Chairman S R Vishwanath had hurriedly laid foundation stone for the layout. While the authority hopes to start the allotment of sites in February, the BDA has an obligation to first allot sites to farmers who had given their land for the formation of the layout and secondly, the revenue site holders.

Sources said only around 10,000 sites might be made available for the general public. The BDA is yet to announce the rates (per square feet) for the sites. The authority is scheduled to hold a board meeting in the first week of February to discuss the project. 

Agencies that will undertake basic works

Sector 1: M/s NCC Ltd

Sector 2: M/s Amrutha Constructions Pvt Ltd

Sector 3: M/s STAR Infratech 

Sector 4: M/s RNS Infrastructures Ltd 

Sector 5: M/s BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd 

Sector 6: M/s RMN Infrastructures Ltd 

Sector 7: M/s SRC Infra Developers Pvt Ltd 

Sector 8: M/s Ramalingam Construction Pvt Ltd

Sector 9: M/s BSR Infratech India Ltd

Bangalore Development Authority
Bengaluru
Karnataka News

