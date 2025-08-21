Kerala's Peerumedu MLA Vazhoor Soman dies at 72

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: CPI MLA of Peerumedu in Idukki district, Kerala, died after collapsing following a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. </p><p>Vazhoor Soman, 72, CPI MLA of Peerumedu in Idukki district, collapsed while coming out of an official meeting of the state revenue department. Though he was rushed to hospital, life could not be saved. </p><p>Cardiac arrest was stated to be the reason. </p><p>State revenue minister K Rajan and MLAs from Idukki district, who were present at the meeting, were shocked over the incident. Rajan said that the MLA actively participated in the meeting and did not show any discomforts. </p><p>Soman, who was a first time MLA, was active in working among the plantation workers and used to take up the land issues of Idukki. </p><p>Soman leaves behind wife and two sons. </p>