Bengaluru's Kempegowda Layout: 94 CA sites illegally turned into residential plots  

Over 90 CA sites in the under-construction Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, originally designated for public use, have been illegally converted into residential plots.

This will likely deprive the allottees, who bought sites in the layout over half a decade ago, of civic amenities like affordable schools and hospitals.

In a written reply to Rajajinagar MLA S Suresh Kumar in the Legislative Assembly, Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar said the 94 CA sites cover an area of 64 acres.

DH previously reported on the illegal conversion of CA sites on January 6 and again on February 7, revealing the involvement of brokers and corrupt engineers from the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

Shivakumar's reply identified the converted CA sites in various locations, including Kanelli, Kodigehalli, Kenchanapura, Ramasandra, Kommaghatta, K Krishansagara, Bheemanakuppe, Sulikere, and Seegehalli, some of which are prime areas.

The original plan for the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, spanning over 2,694 acres, involved allocating CA sites on 2,320 acres of land. However, only 107 CA sites have been created on 150 acres thus far. While the majority of the plots have been converted into residential plots, a few CA sites have been utilised for constructing roads, parks, waste transfer stations, and other purposes.

An internal report by the BDA stated that 31 engineers and seven surveyors were found to be involved in the conversion of CA sites without public disclosure of the changes. No action has been taken against these offenders as yet.

The reply also mentioned that the investigation is ongoing. “We are also probing the role of engineers,” it added.