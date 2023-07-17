94 CA sites turned into residential plots in Bengaluru

Bengaluru's Kempegowda Layout: 94 CA sites illegally turned into residential plots  

This will likely deprive the allottees, who bought sites in the layout over half a decade ago, of civic amenities like affordable schools and hospitals.

Naveen Menezes
Naveen Menezes, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 17 2023, 00:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 01:35 ist
Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

Over 90 CA sites in the under-construction Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, originally designated for public use, have been illegally converted into residential plots.

This will likely deprive the allottees, who bought sites in the layout over half a decade ago, of civic amenities like affordable schools and hospitals.

In a written reply to Rajajinagar MLA S Suresh Kumar in the Legislative Assembly, Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar said the 94 CA sites cover an area of 64 acres.

Also Read | Dry waste collection centre to be set up at Madiwala market 

DH previously reported on the illegal conversion of CA sites on January 6 and again on February 7, revealing the involvement of brokers and corrupt engineers from the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

Shivakumar's reply identified the converted CA sites in various locations, including Kanelli, Kodigehalli, Kenchanapura, Ramasandra, Kommaghatta, K Krishansagara, Bheemanakuppe, Sulikere, and Seegehalli, some of which are prime areas.

The original plan for the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, spanning over 2,694 acres, involved allocating CA sites on 2,320 acres of land. However, only 107 CA sites have been created on 150 acres thus far. While the majority of the plots have been converted into residential plots, a few CA sites have been utilised for constructing roads, parks, waste transfer stations, and other purposes.

An internal report by the BDA stated that 31 engineers and seven surveyors were found to be involved in the conversion of CA sites without public disclosure of the changes. No action has been taken against these offenders as yet.

The reply also mentioned that the investigation is ongoing. “We are also probing the role of engineers,” it added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Kempegowda Layout
D K Shivakumar
BDA

Related videos

What's Brewing

Take steps to make drinking water safe

Take steps to make drinking water safe

Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils

Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils

Alcaraz ends Djokovic's reign to win Wimbledon title

Alcaraz ends Djokovic's reign to win Wimbledon title

Ladakh: Thai monks' 'padyatra' for world peace ends

Ladakh: Thai monks' 'padyatra' for world peace ends

Asian Athletics Meet: India finish 3rd with 27 medals

Asian Athletics Meet: India finish 3rd with 27 medals

Spanish island wildfire out of control, 4K evacuated

Spanish island wildfire out of control, 4K evacuated

Tripura: School boat service to ferry students for free

Tripura: School boat service to ferry students for free

All too well for US economy, thanks to Taylor Swift

All too well for US economy, thanks to Taylor Swift

How flood-hit slum dwellers are surviving in Delhi

How flood-hit slum dwellers are surviving in Delhi

Google doodle celebrates Zarina Hashmi's 86th birthday

Google doodle celebrates Zarina Hashmi's 86th birthday

 