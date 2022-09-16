Big builders pass the buck on drain grab charge

Big real-estate companies have sought to pass the buck on allegations that they have encroached upon storm water drains that caused massive flooding in eastern and southeastern Bengaluru earlier this month.

Real-estate firm Puravankara Limited said it was “shocked” by allegations that parts of its Purva Parkridge villa property, situated in Mahadevapura, were sitting on a storm water drain.

Purva Parkridge is one of about 20 big buildings that the BBMP says were built by encroaching on storm water drains. According to the BBMP, the builder has encroached on a 2.5-metre-long drain by building an approach road, a clubhouse and two small portions of a villa.

Bagmane World Technology Centre, which is also on the BBMP list and is accused of covering the drain with slabs, has blamed the adjacent Purva Parkridge.

On Wednesday, the Lokayukta halted the encroachment clearance drive after the Bagmane Group claimed that opening the slabs would flood the tech park if Purva Parkridge didn’t make space for the water to flow. G P Chakravarthi, general manager of the Bagmane Group, said Puravankara Purvaridge was the main culprit.

Abhishek Kapoor, CEO of Puravankara Limited, disagreed.

Speaking to DH, he said Purva Parkridge was built in 2004 as per the Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP). “The project fully complies with the sanctioned plan approved by the authorities. We have done nothing illegal while constructing the project,” he maintained.

He continued: “The project was executed in line with the sanctioned plan, approved by the BDA vide RES No. 264/2003, in 2004. The project is fully compliant with the norms and regulations laid down under the BDA CDP of 1995. We always abide and execute our projects in accordance with the law,” Kapoor said. The company blamed the current situation on the construction by other developers in the adjoining areas.

After Bagmane Group and Puravankara Limited accused each other of encroaching the rajakaluve, the BBMP surveyed the drain alignment again on Wednesday. The report is expected to be ready on Friday.

Sattva Group (earlier known as Salarpuria Sattva Group), another big builder on the BBMP list, said it had not received any official intimation from the authorities concerned about the alleged drain encroachment. In a statement, P K Mishra, vice-president (Planning), of the group said: “We are awaiting the details. On receiving the information, we are willing to cooperate and act accordingly.”

According to the BBMP, Salarpuria has encroached on the drain as shown in the village maps of Marathahalli and Kariyammana Agarahara, both in southeastern Bengaluru.