BMRCL sets June 27 deadline to complete Mysore Road-Kengeri extension

BMRCL has set June 27 as the deadline to complete the remaining works on the Mysore Road-Kengeri extension line and keep it ready for the Commissioner of Railway Safety’s inspection.

Sources in Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said a thorough review of physical infrastructure, signalling and telecom devices and other equipment along the 6.2-kilometre stretch of the Phase 2 corridor has begun.

“We have submitted the relevant documents for the consideration of the Commissioner of Railway Safety. However, the CRS has sought clarifications on some issues. Once we reply to the queries, it may take a few days before the safety authority decides on inspection dates,” a BMRCL source said.

The source, however, said work was on to make sure the entire line was ready for inspection.

“The entire infrastructure is undergoing a thorough check and any remaining issue will be rectified. Officials must be prepared to answer any questions that may arise during the course of the inspection.

“If everything goes well, we will get clearance in July,” he added.

As trial runs on the section concluded earlier this year, officials expressed hope of commissioning the line by July.

Once operationalised, the stretch is expected to bring 75,000 new riders every day under normal circumstances.

Meanwhile, BMRCL Managing Director Rakesh Singh met senior officials on Tuesday to review the progress of the metro projects taken up under Phase 2.