BMRCL springs into action, fills Brigade Road sinkhole

BMRCL springs into action, fills sinkhole on Brigade Road

The BMRCL has identified five points surrounding the sinkhole where they would pour mortar to strengthen the area

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 14 2023, 03:16 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2023, 05:23 ist
Authorities barricaded the stretch where the sinkhole appeared, and allowed vehicular movement on Friday. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

The BMRCL has swung into action to fill the sinkhole that appeared on Brigade Road on Thursday and strengthen the surrounding areas to ensure the road’s safety.

Engineers inspected the road to find the soil weak or loose up to four metres below the road level and strong after that. A senior Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) engineer said they plan to strengthen the surrounding areas as well.

“Since there is water up to four metres, it would have carried away the silt content, leaving a cavity. Hence, we need to strengthen the surrounding areas to avoid more sinkholes from being formed,” the engineer told DH.

The BMRCL has identified five points surrounding the sinkhole where they would pour mortar to strengthen the area. “We plan to start grouting on Friday night. Grouting is the process where we will pour a mixture of cement and water inside the hole or the gap formed. This will serve two purposes — strengthening the soil and preventing the water flow,” an engineer explained.

As an immediate measure, the engineers decided to fill the hole with concrete, and this raised concerns. “We filled it with concrete only as an immediate measure since concrete is easily available and is the best strengthening agent. We plan to take further measures on Friday night and Saturday night,” an engineer said.

Authorities barricaded the stretch where the sinkhole appeared and allowed vehicular movement on the rest of the road from Friday afternoon. Officials said the work should be done in a phased manner to avoid traffic disruptions during the weekend.

“This particular road witnesses heavy traffic and hence, we have planned to carry out the work only during the night, so as to not disrupt the movement of traffic,” the official said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BMRCL
Bengaluru news
Brigade Road

What's Brewing

We want to internationalise higher education: UGC chair

We want to internationalise higher education: UGC chair

Kerala in 'New York Times' 52 destinations for 2023

Kerala in 'New York Times' 52 destinations for 2023

The plight of Indian tennis: The whys, whats and hows

The plight of Indian tennis: The whys, whats and hows

Longest cruise Ganga Vilas to cost Rs 20L per person

Longest cruise Ganga Vilas to cost Rs 20L per person

Jharkhand mining case a 'crime thriller': HC

Jharkhand mining case a 'crime thriller': HC

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dead at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dead at 54

Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins

Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins

 