Bommai to inaugurate refurbished Jawahar Bal Bhavan on March 25

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the newly refurbished Jawahar Bal Bhavan in Cubbon Park on Saturday, ending a three-year wait for children to enjoy the recreation center.

From the Putani Express (toy train) to an intriguing science park, the works taken up by BenSCL are set to transform the city’s recreational landscape.

“It has been a long wait for children. The pandemic coupled with renovation works forced us to keep the area closed to children. But now, we have come back with better facilities and an improved play area,” Poornima Prakash, chairperson, Jawahar Bal Bhavan, told DH.

“There were many unwanted bamboo trees that posed a fire risk, and the garden had to be redone. We have now redone the landscaping. The place now looks greener and is children-friendly,” a BenSCL official said.

Putani Express, the city’s first-ever toy train, is set to delight children once again. The renovation of the train and the associated track has been completed, said officials.

“This train has an emotional connection for many of us and we realised it is important to restore it. Since the park was closed down for a long time, the tracks had rusted and there were many other issues. We contacted the South Western Railway (SWR) and the entire track was checked and redone wherever necessary,” Poornima explained.

The newly refurbished Bal Bhavan in Bengaluru is set to be even more inclusive, with the addition of a disabled-friendly play area and a dedicated skating area, among other amusements.

The fares for the Putani Express ride will remain at Rs 10 for children and Rs 30 for adults, while entry for children up to 12 years is free, and others will have to pay Rs 20.

Though officials said the old fares will continue, some sources said the fares may be hiked in the next two to three months due to high maintenance cost.