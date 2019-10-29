Cash-strapped BDA wants Palike to take custody of lakes

Owing to a severe cash crunch, the Bangalore Development Authority has decided to hand over 33 city lakes in its custody to the BBMP.

It conveyed the idea to the Urban Development Department (UDD) at a recent meeting and a decision on the issue is expected shortly.

"The (BDA) commissioner has already said it has only Rs 5 crore in the account," said a senior official from UDD. "It is not possible to care for the waterbodies with this amount. A large number of lakes in the city limits are already in the control of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and managing 30 more will be easier for them. It’ll also bring all waterbodies under one agency to manage and oversee rejuvenation activities."

BDA's engineer member Shivashankar said the decision on transferring the lakes should be taken at the government level. "We have proposed this to the government," he added.

Lakes where the BDA is carrying out rejuvenation currently will be turned over after the work is completed, Shivashankar clarified. The agency is currently rejuvenating several waterbodies, including the crucial Bellandur and Varthur lakes.

The BDA had earlier managed 100 lakes, but the numbers fell below 50 after it rejuvenated and handed over custody of the waterbodies to the BBMP.

Data from the BBMP reveals that the BDA has a mere 33 lakes in its custody of the 210 waterbodies in the city. The cash crunch at the BDA has stalled the revival of the Hosakerehalli Lake.