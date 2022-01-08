Cost of high-density corridor project halved after uproar 

The project to develop the city’s 12 high-density traffic corridors will now cost half of the previous estimate.

Following a public outcry and warnings from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) has reduced the project cost to Rs 594 crore from the earlier estimate of Rs 1,116 crore.

KRDCL, a company wholly owned by the state government, had previously proposed to develop and upgrade 191 km of roads, including 90 km of roads that were recently developed and 50 km of white-topped stretches. It even invited tenders.

But at a meeting held weeks ago, Bommai pulled up the KRDCL and pointed out that just about 50 km of the 191 km actually needed to be developed. He then asked officials to call fresh tenders.

The earful seems to have worked.

On Friday, the KRDCL invited short-term tenders for the upgrade and maintenance of 12 major roads spanning 146 km (see the table) at a cost of Rs 594 crore. Of this 146 km, only 71 km need initial improvement and maintenance while the rest need only maintenance.

Out of the Rs 594 crore, Rs 289 crore will be spent on the initial improvement of 71 km of roads. The remaining Rs 305 crore is for the five-year maintenance of the total 146 km (including the 71 km that are to be upgraded).

In the revised tender, the cost of initial improvement work has been reduced to Rs 289 crore from Rs 416 crore and the maintenance cost to Rs 305 crore from Rs 700 crore.

The maintenance cost was cut after many people pointed out that the contractor is bound to maintain the roads for three years as part of the defect liability period that exists in all road projects.

Among the stretches whose maintenance will cost are the Outer Ring Road and Old Airport Road that are already in good condition.

The contractor(s) will have to undertake basic repairs such as regular filling of potholes, removal of silt from drains, road markings, periodic inspection of footpaths, etc.

‘Needless project’

Besides the massive cost, the project utility itself has been questioned.

Noted environmentalist D T Devare, who has studied the detailed project report (DPR) of all four packages that are part of the project, said he was unable to see any tangible, measurable or quantifiable benefits to the city and citizens from the project.

“It is not clear why the project is being taken up. The DPR makes generic statements and does not clearly state the benefits. Nor does it mention any improvement in traffic speed or safety of pedestrians,” he said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: