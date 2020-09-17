Cubbon Park traffic ban will bring one lakh vehicles to surrounding roads: Traffic police

'Cubbon Park traffic ban will congest other roads'

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Sep 17 2020, 23:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2020, 23:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Countering the demand to ban traffic in Cubbon Park, the traffic police has submitted a study to the government, stating that allowing vehicles inside the park was crucial for traffic management in the Central Business District (CBD).

The study, submitted to the government by the traffic police, was prepared by a consultant. It is set to upset the members of the public who have come together to seek the ban.

Referring to a report by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) that 95,000 vehicles accessed Cubbon Park on a daily basis in 2017, it said the ban traffic would "imply a deficit of 5 km of road capacity and addition of 95,000 vehicles on the surrounding road network and indeed the Central Business District (CBD) area itself".

Stating that the Revised Master Plan (RMP) 2015 and RMP 2031 "indicate the presence of public roads inside Cubbon Park", the study said the traffic survey data and simulation models "indicate" additional vehicles on surrounding roads.

Accordingly, it said there will be a surge in peak hour traffic volume in terms of passenger car units (PCUs) in the eight surrounding roads, which will also see "indiscriminate and illegal parking of vehicles".

The traffic on Nrupatunga Road stands at 3,800 PCU when the vehicles are allowed in Cubbon Park and the ban would see that number go up to 4,500. On NR Road between Hudson Circle and Town Hall, the increase will be from 4,800 to 6,300 PCU; on Raj Bhavan Road, 3,800 to 4,500 PCU.

'A pragmatic approach'

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda confirmed that the study was part of the submission made to the government.

"Banning light motor vehicles and ambulances through Cubbon Park will adversely affect the traffic in the CBD area, which will also result in a higher level of carbon emission. Therefore, we want a pragmatic approach. In this regard, a study has been prepared and submitted to the government," he said.

