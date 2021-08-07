District admin recovers lake, govt land worth Rs 73 cr

District administration recovers lake, govt land worth over Rs 73 crore

Four parcels of land, including gomala, gundutopu and kharab land together constituting 4 acres and 19 guntas, were also recovered

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS,
  • Aug 07 2021, 23:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 23:38 ist
Photo caption: District administration officials bring down a building illegally constructed on government land in Anagalapura village in Bengaluru East taluk. Credit: Special Arrangement

The Bangalore Urban district administration took up yet another drive against the encroachment of lakes on Saturday and recovered about 43 acres of land belonging to water bodies. Officials also reclaimed government land parcels worth Rs 5.72 crore.

The weekly drive was taken up in all the five taluks of the district in which officials evicted encroachments on 24 lakes and recovered 42 acres and 29.12 gunta. The value of the said land is estimated at Rs 67.74 crore.

Four parcels of land, including gomala, gundutopu and kharab land together constituting 4 acres and 19 guntas, were also recovered.

In Bangalore South taluk's Hulimangala, officials found that the encroacher on Survey Number 156 was a retired executive engineer of the Public Works Department. He bought a part of the land measuring 14.08 guntas from one Ismail Sab. Hafiz is set to commercial buildings and part of the two-storey building of his son in law.

"I paid Rs 80 lakh for this land back in 2012. Ismail died in the later years. Ismail had bought the land from one Ilyas who had apparently said he got the land in a government auction," he told officials.

Assistant Commissioner for Bangalore South M G Shivanna said the illegalities in the area came to light during last week's eviction drive. "We have explained to the residents that the documents they submitted are not appropriate and they need to vacate the land," he said.

Last Saturday, the officials had recovered 141 acres of lake land belonging to 58 lakes.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Encroachment

What's Brewing

The day golf won over the Indian sports fans

The day golf won over the Indian sports fans

In Pics: Karnataka Cabinet ministers & their portfolios

In Pics: Karnataka Cabinet ministers & their portfolios

Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by ISS

Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by ISS

Old Arctic sea ice blown into melt zone by winter winds

Old Arctic sea ice blown into melt zone by winter winds

NASA's Mars rover foiled in first attempt to grab rock

NASA's Mars rover foiled in first attempt to grab rock

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

 