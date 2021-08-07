District administration recovers lake, govt land worth over Rs 73 crore

The Bangalore Urban district administration took up yet another drive against the encroachment of lakes on Saturday and recovered about 43 acres of land belonging to water bodies. Officials also reclaimed government land parcels worth Rs 5.72 crore.

The weekly drive was taken up in all the five taluks of the district in which officials evicted encroachments on 24 lakes and recovered 42 acres and 29.12 gunta. The value of the said land is estimated at Rs 67.74 crore.

Four parcels of land, including gomala, gundutopu and kharab land together constituting 4 acres and 19 guntas, were also recovered.

In Bangalore South taluk's Hulimangala, officials found that the encroacher on Survey Number 156 was a retired executive engineer of the Public Works Department. He bought a part of the land measuring 14.08 guntas from one Ismail Sab. Hafiz is set to commercial buildings and part of the two-storey building of his son in law.

"I paid Rs 80 lakh for this land back in 2012. Ismail died in the later years. Ismail had bought the land from one Ilyas who had apparently said he got the land in a government auction," he told officials.

Assistant Commissioner for Bangalore South M G Shivanna said the illegalities in the area came to light during last week's eviction drive. "We have explained to the residents that the documents they submitted are not appropriate and they need to vacate the land," he said.

Last Saturday, the officials had recovered 141 acres of lake land belonging to 58 lakes.

