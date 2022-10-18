Don’t settle on flyover plan too soon, experts warn BBMP

As the BBMP considers the proposal to build four flyovers along Ballari Road, experts said it should study all plans before settling on this.

Some warn that the hasty decisions months before the state elections may trigger public protest. The BJP had opposed the steel project on the same stretch. Former Infosys director T V Mohandas Pai, a vocal critic of Bengaluru’s poor infrastructure, wants the civic body to prepare short- and long-term arrangements.

“The Hebbal flyover requires an immediate fix. Traffic from more than four lanes join the two-lane flyover, which again gets traffic at two more points. This is an absolute disaster. The urgent remedy is to build one more lane for traffic heading towards the city.”

Pai felt bottlenecks on the Chalukya Circle-Mekhri Circle could be fixed by building a road tunnel rather than the eyesore of a flyover that would also be environmentally destructive. “We should not make the mistake of announcing grand projects just before the elections. We have to think long term. If the BBMP does anything funny, people will start protesting,” Pai said.

Higher Education Minister and Malleswaram MLA Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said he was not aware of the BBMP’s plans. “The decongestion of the stretch between Hebbal and Chalukya Circle is required. The traffic density is very high. The BJP had opposed the steel flyover as there were many irregularities,” he said.

Senior Congress leader and BTM Layout MLA Ramalinga Reddy said the BJP’s plans to revive flyovers on Ballari Road show its double standards.

“We had proposed the flyover in public interest. The BJP opposed the development work for political reasons. There are flyovers on Mysore Road, Tumakuru Road and Hosur Road. Such a flyover is also needed on Ballari Road,” he said.

Prof Ashish Verma of Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, said the flyovers are not the solution. “Uniformity in road geometry can reduce bottlenecks. The BBMP should first ensure the road’s width is uniform. Unevenness is the root cause of traffic congestion,” he said.

He firmly rejected the road-rail corridor as it might force people to use personal vehicles instead of using the metro.

“The road would be a preferred option as it will be faster to commute. Given a choice, people would opt to use vehicles. This will be a death knell for the metro,” he said.

Srinivas Alavilli of Janaagraha said the city’s traffic problem has not reduced even after building 55 flyovers, including several at Hebbal.

“Six years ago, thousands said #SteelFlyoverBeda as we realised that the environmental cost of flyovers is far more than the benefits. Lack of public consultation and arbitrary decisions without sound logic create mistrust. Since many tall leaders of BJP had joined the #SteelFlyoverBeda human chain, I’m confident they will speak up,” he said.