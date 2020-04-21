Eateries, restaurants to get grades for hygiene

Eateries, restaurants to get grades for hygiene

Niranjan Kaggere
Niranjan Kaggere, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Apr 21 2020
  • updated: Apr 21 2020, 01:21 ist
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has proposed to categorise eateries and restaurants into 'A, 'B, 'C' and 'D' in order to ensure hygiene. 

The budget proposal aims at preventing food-borne infection besides ensuring food quality to the people, sources said.

According to officials, several online food delivery platforms provide details only
on the food quality but say nothing about the place of preparation.

“Catering to the fast-paced lifestyle of Bengalureans, thousands of eateries have mushroomed in the past few years offering a variety of cuisines. Considering that we are already in the middle of a medical emergency and to reduce any food and water-related infections, it is high time we categorise these eateries according to their hygiene standards,” a BBMP health official said.

The parameters

“Issues like cleanliness, hygiene and regular checks for the chef and staff will be parameters on which the eateries will be judged,” L Srinivas, Taxation Committee Chairperson, said.

However, raising concern about the parameters, the hotel industry has said it needs to be consulted in the framing of any guidelines and rules. Bengaluru has 40,000 to 50,000 eateries with more than two lakh workers.

