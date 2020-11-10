Eco-friendly Deepavali: QR codes to certify green firerackers

With the state government allowing only green firecrackers during this Deepavali, traders and the public are confused about identifying the eco-friendly variety.

Manufacturers have turned to technology to clear the confusion as the festival is just a few days away. P Ganesan, the president of the Tamil Nadu Crackers Manufacturers’ Association, said the cracker boxes would be sealed ‘green firework’ with QR codes. “If buyers have a doubt, they can scan the QR code to verify the authenticity,” he said, adding that the method to identify green crackers is still in the experimental stage and manufacturers are developing it further.

Delay in trade licence

While the sudden cracker ban has left traders in shock, the subsequent decision to allow green crackers has provided a ray of hope. But they are also angry over delay in issuing of trade licences. “We’ve already stockpiled green crackers but couldn’t open the shop since we’re yet to get trade licence,” said a wholesale trader in South Bengaluru.

The district administration usually issues trade licences two weeks before the festival. The inordinate delay this time is likely to leave traders with heavy losses. R Chandrashekhar, the president of the Bengaluru Retail Crackers’ Association, predicted that the confusion and delay will trigger a 40% slump in cracker trade.

“Traders must obtain NOCs from the police, the fire department, the BBMP and the Health Department besides paying a security deposit. These stringent rules have affected the business,” Chandrashekhar said, adding that green cracker shops will open in various parts of the city in the next two days.

Sufficient stock

Ganesan said firecracker manufacturers in Tamil Nadu had entered into an agreement with the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute and had been producing green crackers since 2019. “This year, about 80% green crackers are available in the market,” he added. “Green crackers didn’t gain popularity last year due to lack of interest, but we’ve supplied green crackers to all retailers across the country,” Ganesan said.