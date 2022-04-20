Electric shuttle buses to ply between Terminal 1 and 2 at KIA; BIAL floats tender

Electric shuttle buses will operate between Terminal 1 and 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here. As part of this, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has floated a Request For Proposals (RFP) from interested firms.
A BIAL official said the EV shuttle service will be part of the airport’s green practices to decarbonise operations.
BIAL has undertaken various steps to deploy onsite renewable energy generation systems and offsite renewable power procurement. Onsite solar installations and Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) from solar and wind energy suppliers helped BLR Airport achieve a energy-neutral status since December 2020, the official informed.
KIA, the official said, saved enough energy to power nearly 9,000 homes for a month. The airport had also turned water positive, treating and recycling more water than it consumes, despite requiring millions of litres of water daily for the maintenance of infrastructure and operations.
Proposals for the RFP on electric buses are due by April 25. For further information on the tender process, interested bidders can write to enmbid4@bialairport.com.
