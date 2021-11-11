Electronics City authority to build bus stops with solar rooftops, WiFi

The Electronics City Town Planning Authority (Elcita), which operates shuttle buses and provides free transport services within its jurisdiction to reduce private vehicles, is working on building 10 new bus stops with enhanced features.

The solar roof-topped bus stops will have public information display boards flashing bus and metro train timings, public WiFi, emergency phone booths, health kiosk and other facilities. They will also be fitted with rainwater harvesting apparatus.

Depending on space availability at the bus stops, officials are thinking about installing electric vehicle charging points. They said the bus stops will benefit passengers of BMTC-run buses besides those using shuttle services.

“There is a huge demand for buses plying on Neeladri Road as it connects several areas in Vittasandra and Bettadasanapura, besides the highly-populated areas within Nice Road,” an official from Elcita said.

Elcita CEO Ravindra Singh said the bus stops were part of a larger plan to smarten Electronics City. “We have taken up several works under the Smart City programme. Our aim is to be smart and sustainable in every aspect. The bus stops are part of that effort,” he said.

Boards with timings

He said the bus stops will display information on BMTC buses and Namma Metro train timings when the Reach 5 line becomes operational.

The authority has paused plans to introduce electric buses since most companies continue with work from home. But officials are hoping that more companies will resume work from office in the next two months.

