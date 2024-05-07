Fire breaks out at healthcare facility in Bengaluru's Rajanukunte, no casualties

Bengaluru: A fire broke out in a private health facility in Rajanukunte in the northern outskirts of the city on Tuesday morning.
No casualties have been reported as yet.
According to the fire control room in Bengaluru, six fire tenders from Rajajinagar, Banaswadi, Yelahanka, Hebbal, Devanahalli, and the Doddaballapur fire stations rushed to the Raksha Health Care, a multi-speciality hospital on Kakolu Road, about 600 metres from the Doddaballapur Main Road.
The Doddaballapur fire station received the complaint around 9.15 am. Additional fire tenders were sought from Bengaluru City limits around 9.30 am.
“The fire is ongoing and efforts are on to control it. The fire broke out in a chemical laboratory in the basement of the building and spread upwards,” said an officer at the control room.
Smoke could be seen billowing out of the building, which also affected traffic movement in the area, as vehicles made way for the fire tenders.
