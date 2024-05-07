Fire breaks out at healthcare facility in Bengaluru's Rajanukunte, no casualties

Bengaluru: A fire broke out in a private health facility in Rajanukunte in the northern outskirts of the city on Tuesday morning.

No casualties have been reported as yet.

According to the fire control room in Bengaluru, six fire tenders from Rajajinagar, Banaswadi, Yelahanka, Hebbal, Devanahalli, and the Doddaballapur fire stations rushed to the Raksha Health Care, a multi-speciality hospital on Kakolu Road, about 600 metres from the Doddaballapur Main Road.