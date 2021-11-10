EU to help BBMP set up low-carbon trash disposal system

The BBMP is collaborating with the European Union (EU) in its quest for a low-carbon solid waste management system.

A project called ‘Waste solutions for a circular economy in India’, funded by the EU and the German Federal Ministry of the Environment and Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU), will provide the BBMP technical and financial support in setting up new plants, revamping the existing ones, setting up compost facilities and biomethanation plants.

Ugo Astuto, the EU Ambassador to India, who visited the BBMP’s solid waste management facility at Koramangala, said solid waste management in line with the circular economy principles was a key area of collaboration between the EU and India. “Through this project, the EU is happy to cooperate with India and Bengaluru authorities in fostering the transition to low-carbon technologies in the area of solid waste,” he said.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the transition to a circular economy was a priority for Bengaluru. “The role of international cooperation in facilitating knowledge and experience exchange is crucial,” he said.

