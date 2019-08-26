Ex-foreign secy slams KIA toilets, forces swift action

After her visit to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) a few days ago, former foreign secretary Nirupama Rao took to Twitter slamming the third busiest airport in the country for the unhygienic and poor condition of the washrooms in the airport lounge.

Subsequently, prompt and swift action taken by the KIA management communicated on Twitter won the ex-bureaucrat over.

On the morning of August 18, Rao, currently a founder trustee of the Bengaluru-based South Symphony — a trust promoting and advocating peace in South Asia, while flying through KIA tweeted about the poor condition of the washrooms there and questioned: “Where is SwachhBharat?”

Sharing the pictures of trash cans spilling over and broken fittings, Rao wrote: “Please do check the state of the toilets in the International Airport Lounge. Dirty and truly bad. Broken fittings, trash cans that are broken and overflowing. Where is SwachhBharat”

Rao tagged her tweet to the handles of KIA officials and Hari Marar, MD, and CEO of the Bengaluru International Airport.

Taking note of Rao’s tweet, the KIA management not only apologised and thanked for alerting them, but swiftly alerted the staff to look into the matter.

After completing the work, the airport authorities replied at 11:42 am on Twitter, posting photographs: “Hello Mrs. Rao, we are glad to inform that our team has rectified the issue and enclosed images for your reference. Good Day!”

Happy over the response, Nirupama Rao thanked the authorities.